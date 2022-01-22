$8.87 Million in Sales Expected for Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) to announce $8.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.10 million to $9.50 million. Arcus Biosciences posted sales of $9.49 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will report full year sales of $37.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $36.50 million to $38.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $284.50 million, with estimates ranging from $38.00 million to $635.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Arcus Biosciences.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.27 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 735.12% and a negative return on equity of 48.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.33.

Shares of NYSE:RCUS traded down $1.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.09. The stock had a trading volume of 635,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,698. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 0.85. Arcus Biosciences has a 52 week low of $22.36 and a 52 week high of $49.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.16 and its 200 day moving average is $35.33.

In other news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 34,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $1,444,416.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Juan C. Jaen sold 865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total value of $34,444.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,518 shares of company stock worth $1,830,516. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Arcus Biosciences by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Arcus Biosciences by 12.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its position in Arcus Biosciences by 53.6% during the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 5,122,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,112 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 8.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,685,000 after buying an additional 16,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $851,000. 62.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

