807 Shares in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Bought by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 501.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UHT opened at $56.66 on Friday. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 12-month low of $55.01 and a 12-month high of $75.61. The company has a market cap of $781.00 million, a P/E ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.705 dividend. This is an increase from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 171.95%.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Profile

Universal Health Realty Income Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in investing and leasing healthcare and human service facilities through direct ownership or joint ventures. The firm focuses on investing in acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute facilities, medical office buildings, free-standing emergency departments, and childcare centers.

