99,471 Shares in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 99,471 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,326,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MIME. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the first quarter worth about $49,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Mimecast by 14.0% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the second quarter worth about $298,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mimecast by 11.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,697,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,225,000 after purchasing an additional 591,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the second quarter worth about $207,000. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Colliers Securities cut Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Mimecast from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mimecast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.75.

Shares of NASDAQ MIME opened at $79.91 on Friday. Mimecast Limited has a twelve month low of $38.84 and a twelve month high of $85.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.08, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.68 and a 200 day moving average of $69.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.22. Mimecast had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $147.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mimecast Limited will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mimecast news, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 7,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $586,681.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $592,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,312 shares of company stock valued at $4,113,806. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

