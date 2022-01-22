a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) PT Lowered to $13.00

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 106.35% from the stock’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for a.k.a. Brands’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AKA. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America started coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, a.k.a. Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.10.

Get a.k.a. Brands alerts:

AKA stock opened at $6.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. a.k.a. Brands has a twelve month low of $6.24 and a twelve month high of $15.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.08.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $161.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.53 million. Sell-side analysts expect that a.k.a. Brands will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Trading Pty Ltd. Beard bought 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $287,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

About a.k.a. Brands

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for a.k.a. Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for a.k.a. Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.