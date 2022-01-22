a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) PT Lowered to $13.00

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 106.35% from the stock’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for a.k.a. Brands’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.
Several other brokerages have also commented on AKA. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America started coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, a.k.a. Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.10.
AKA stock opened at $6.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. a.k.a. Brands has a twelve month low of $6.24 and a twelve month high of $15.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.08.
In other news, major shareholder Trading Pty Ltd. Beard bought 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $287,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.
About a.k.a. Brands
a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for a.k.a. Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for a.k.a. Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.