Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Analysts expect Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) to post earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Abiomed’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.09. Abiomed posted earnings per share of $1.17 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abiomed will report full-year earnings of $4.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $5.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Abiomed.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Abiomed had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $248.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Abiomed’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Abiomed from $269.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $374.20.

NASDAQ ABMD opened at $304.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $326.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $336.74. Abiomed has a 12 month low of $261.27 and a 12 month high of $387.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.00, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.29.

In related news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.59, for a total transaction of $5,078,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.43, for a total value of $359,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,750 shares of company stock worth $6,757,718. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abiomed Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

