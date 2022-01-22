ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Shares Bought by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 8.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 181,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 13,364 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ACAD. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 826,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,734,000 after purchasing an additional 265,531 shares in the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 15,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 66,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 11,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 37,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 8,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACAD opened at $21.18 on Friday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.68 and a 52 week high of $54.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.65 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.94.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.17. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 32.74%. The firm had revenue of $131.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACAD shares. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.37.

In other news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $53,285.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

