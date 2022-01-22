Achmea Investment Management B.V. Acquires 5,637 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,637 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $2,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NET. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 9,032 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 36.7% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 20,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 5,602 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the second quarter worth approximately $346,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 131.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 47,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,016,000 after buying an additional 26,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 27.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,016,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,604,000 after buying an additional 221,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.66, for a total value of $9,833,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.34, for a total transaction of $1,933,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 695,355 shares of company stock worth $107,160,094 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $212.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Sunday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.38.

Shares of NET opened at $88.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a current ratio of 8.51. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.96 and a fifty-two week high of $221.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a PE ratio of -126.50 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.12 and its 200 day moving average is $140.22.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $172.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

