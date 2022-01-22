Achmea Investment Management B.V. Grows Stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 243,160 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $3,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UBS. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in UBS Group in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 16.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 34.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in UBS Group in the second quarter valued at $166,000. 33.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UBS Group alerts:

NYSE:UBS opened at $19.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $14.32 and a one year high of $19.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.17. The stock has a market cap of $66.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.19.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. UBS Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 22.02%. The business had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UBS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. DZ Bank cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a CHF 18 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UBS Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.