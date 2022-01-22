Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $2.41 Million Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. decreased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,676 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 340.7% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 106.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 48,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PNC shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.05.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $200.96 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.60 and a 52-week high of $228.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.45. The company has a market capitalization of $84.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.35.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.76). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 30.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.20%.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total transaction of $648,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,382 shares of company stock valued at $1,720,531 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

