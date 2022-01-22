Achmea Investment Management B.V. Reduces Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,823 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $3,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 171.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

CHKP stock opened at $125.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.05. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $107.85 and a 1 year high of $137.49.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $534.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.37 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 38.78%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHKP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $136.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.91.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

