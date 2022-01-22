Achmea Investment Management B.V. Reduces Stock Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lessened its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $3,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,588,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,663,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MarketAxess by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,544,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,643,382,000 after acquiring an additional 78,312 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,786,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $828,245,000 after buying an additional 22,147 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 11.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,300,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,960,000 after buying an additional 128,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 5.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,024,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,861,000 after buying an additional 54,832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MKTX. TheStreet cut shares of MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $426.00 to $424.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $499.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $476.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $434.83.

In other news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total transaction of $366,649.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total transaction of $740,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MKTX stock opened at $364.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $382.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $420.59. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $341.50 and a fifty-two week high of $589.25. The firm has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 49.87 and a beta of 0.41.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $162.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.36 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 39.51% and a return on equity of 27.72%. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

