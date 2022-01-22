Achmea Investment Management B.V. Takes Position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,653,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYND. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 175.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 33.6% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 154.0% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BYND opened at $61.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.92, a current ratio of 15.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $221.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.08 and its 200 day moving average is $98.65. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.65 and a beta of 1.57.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.48). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 44.64% and a negative net margin of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $106.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BYND. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. HSBC upgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Beyond Meat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.19.

In related news, insider Teri L. Witteman sold 7,880 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $506,368.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

