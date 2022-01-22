Achmea Investment Management B.V. Trims Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. decreased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 55.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,494 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $131.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.99. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.71 and a fifty-two week high of $136.95.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 2,040.08% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $58.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.90%.

ABC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet raised AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.43.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $3,041,007.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 41,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.34, for a total value of $5,165,762.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,865 shares of company stock valued at $20,109,602. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

