Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Cut to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $95.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $106.00.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ATVI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Activision Blizzard from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Activision Blizzard from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial downgraded Activision Blizzard from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $86.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.22.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $81.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.91. The company has a market cap of $63.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Activision Blizzard will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. J2 Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,534,000 after acquiring an additional 39,757 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

