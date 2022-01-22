Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Cut to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $95.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $106.00.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ATVI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Activision Blizzard from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Activision Blizzard from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial downgraded Activision Blizzard from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $86.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.22.
Activision Blizzard stock opened at $81.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.91. The company has a market cap of $63.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. J2 Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,534,000 after acquiring an additional 39,757 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.
About Activision Blizzard
Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.
Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.