ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) Shares Sold by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) by 10.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 125,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in ADC Therapeutics were worth $3,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 410.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $396,000. CNA Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 17,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,047,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.58% of the company’s stock.

Get ADC Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of ADC Therapeutics stock opened at $15.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.63 and a 200-day moving average of $24.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 9.59 and a quick ratio of 9.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.19. ADC Therapeutics SA has a 1-year low of $15.31 and a 1-year high of $34.48.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ADC Therapeutics SA will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADCT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ADC Therapeutics from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ADC Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ADC Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.17.

ADC Therapeutics Company Profile

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT).

Receive News & Ratings for ADC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.