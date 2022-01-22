Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Shares Bought by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter worth $56,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 190.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the third quarter valued at $217,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the third quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 11.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael W. Malafronte bought 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.99 per share, with a total value of $709,285.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen W. Beard acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.84 per share, for a total transaction of $32,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 22,550 shares of company stock valued at $743,578. 2.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ATGE stock opened at $27.90 on Friday. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.66 and a 1 year high of $43.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -398.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.99 and its 200-day moving average is $34.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $348.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.65 million. Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ATGE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

