AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Stock Price Down 2.9%

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)’s stock price was down 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $42.64 and last traded at $42.64. Approximately 364 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 126,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.92.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ASIX shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on AdvanSix in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.94.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.23. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $446.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AdvanSix Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of AdvanSix by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Fruth Investment Management grew its position in shares of AdvanSix by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 69,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of AdvanSix by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in shares of AdvanSix by 1.0% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 110,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Company Profile

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

