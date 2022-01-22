Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,547,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,547,000 after acquiring an additional 16,944 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 55,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 14,256 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,061,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter worth about $554,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

NYSE IR opened at $57.27 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $40.64 and a one year high of $62.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.27 and a beta of 1.47.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.00%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

In other news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 5,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $292,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $418,180.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.