Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Duck Creek Technologies were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 15,780,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,590,000 after purchasing an additional 895,379 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,204,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,954,000 after purchasing an additional 100,474 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,928,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,960,000 after purchasing an additional 283,119 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,135,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,925,000 after purchasing an additional 107,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,743,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,868,000 after purchasing an additional 415,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on DCT shares. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

NASDAQ:DCT opened at $24.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -301.75 and a beta of -1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.56 and its 200 day moving average is $37.42. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.09 and a 12 month high of $59.40.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $73.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

