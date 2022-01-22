Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) by 108.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,665 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Souders Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $699,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,242,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,393,000 after buying an additional 385,026 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,050,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,671,000 after buying an additional 133,225 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $688,000.

Shares of DIVO opened at $36.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.77. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a 1-year low of $25.59 and a 1-year high of $30.79.

