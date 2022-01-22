Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.07% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CPK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 448,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,993,000 after purchasing an additional 191,319 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 1,133.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,136,000 after acquiring an additional 62,276 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,809,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,009,000 after acquiring an additional 38,269 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 569,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,849,000 after acquiring an additional 20,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,571,000 after acquiring an additional 20,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPK opened at $133.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.22. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 52 week low of $99.64 and a 52 week high of $146.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 0.50.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $107.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

