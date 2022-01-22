AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning decreased its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,178 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,617 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in AECOM were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in AECOM by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 83,521 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in AECOM by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 143,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,053,000 after purchasing an additional 7,138 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AECOM in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in AECOM by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 786,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,636,000 after buying an additional 369,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC raised its position in AECOM by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 32,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

In other AECOM news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,648.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ACM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of AECOM from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AECOM from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.67.

Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $69.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.19, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.49. AECOM has a 52 week low of $49.34 and a 52 week high of $78.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

