AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning trimmed its holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,178 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,617 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in AECOM were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in AECOM by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in AECOM by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in AECOM by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AECOM by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,981 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,825 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AECOM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.67.

In related news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $2,055,648.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACM stock opened at $69.25 on Friday. AECOM has a 1-year low of $49.34 and a 1-year high of $78.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.19, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.49.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. AECOM had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. AECOM’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. AECOM’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

