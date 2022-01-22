Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.53 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) will report sales of $56.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aemetis’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $62.00 million and the lowest is $50.00 million. Aemetis reported sales of $37.33 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aemetis will report full-year sales of $205.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $197.00 million to $214.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $260.46 million, with estimates ranging from $238.00 million to $291.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aemetis.

Get Aemetis alerts:

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aemetis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

AMTX stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.89. 1,181,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,783. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.23 and its 200-day moving average is $14.04. The company has a market cap of $295.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of -0.38. Aemetis has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $27.44.

In related news, EVP Andrew B. Foster sold 11,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $227,132.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew B. Foster sold 9,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $220,116.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,595 shares of company stock valued at $676,722. Company insiders own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMTX. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Aemetis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,766,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Aemetis by 406.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,647,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,168 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Aemetis by 72.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,162,000 after acquiring an additional 530,955 shares during the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP lifted its position in Aemetis by 179.3% during the second quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 642,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,175,000 after acquiring an additional 412,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Aemetis during the second quarter worth approximately $4,130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

Read More: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aemetis (AMTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aemetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aemetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.