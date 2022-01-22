Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aethlon Medical’s earnings. Aethlon Medical posted earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aethlon Medical will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.50). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.47 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aethlon Medical.

Get Aethlon Medical alerts:

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. Aethlon Medical had a negative net margin of 954.60% and a negative return on equity of 51.55%. The company had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Aethlon Medical by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 36,368 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Aethlon Medical by 238.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 579,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 408,482 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Aethlon Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Aethlon Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $397,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Aethlon Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $196,000. 7.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AEMD opened at $1.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.31. Aethlon Medical has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $12.49.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aethlon Medical (AEMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.