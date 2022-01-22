AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.04 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) will announce $3.04 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for AGCO’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.10 billion and the lowest is $2.94 billion. AGCO reported sales of $2.72 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that AGCO will report full year sales of $11.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.92 billion to $11.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $11.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.27 billion to $12.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AGCO.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.56. AGCO had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on AGCO. Bank of America lowered shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of AGCO from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AGCO from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. OTR Global downgraded shares of AGCO to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 120.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 1.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 215,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 46.5% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 170,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,195,000 after acquiring an additional 54,058 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of AGCO during the second quarter valued at $339,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 2,616.0% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,069,000 after buying an additional 199,970 shares during the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGCO traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $117.48. The stock had a trading volume of 433,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,094. AGCO has a 1-year low of $101.69 and a 1-year high of $158.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.63. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.08%.

About AGCO

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

