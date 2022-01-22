Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,676 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $33,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APD. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth $28,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 30.1% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 81.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. Mizuho initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Vertical Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.88.

In other news, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total transaction of $99,852.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total value of $1,733,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APD opened at $282.47 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.75 and a 52 week high of $316.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $296.25 and a 200-day moving average of $286.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.56%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

