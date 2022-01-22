Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.50 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will earn $2.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.54. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.88.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $282.47 on Thursday. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52-week low of $245.75 and a 52-week high of $316.39. The company has a market cap of $62.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $296.25 and its 200 day moving average is $286.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $911,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 190,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Financial increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 3,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 81.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Edward L. Monser acquired 80 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $314.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,159.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total transaction of $1,733,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.56%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

