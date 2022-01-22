Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akouos, Inc. is a precision genetic medicine company. It develops gene therapies to restore, improve and preserve physiologic hearing. The Company’s product candidate includes AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene. Akouos, Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Get Akouos alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AKUS opened at $5.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $192.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.71. Akouos has a 52-week low of $5.32 and a 52-week high of $22.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.14.

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Akouos will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akouos during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,819,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Akouos by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 8,904 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Akouos by 171.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Akouos during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Akouos by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Akouos Company Profile

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akouos (AKUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akouos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akouos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.