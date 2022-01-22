Akroma (AKA) Hits Market Cap of $87,665.02

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. During the last seven days, Akroma has traded down 38% against the US dollar. One Akroma coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Akroma has a market capitalization of $87,665.02 and approximately $141.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,443.44 or 0.06948823 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00067626 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma Coin Profile

AKA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Akroma’s official website is akroma.io . Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

Buying and Selling Akroma

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akroma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akroma using one of the exchanges listed above.

