Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 350,400 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the December 15th total of 296,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABTX. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 33.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Allegiance Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $238,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 108,600.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 6,516 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Allegiance Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 8.4% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 7,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. 50.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Allegiance Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Allegiance Bancshares stock opened at $43.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.66 and its 200 day moving average is $39.37. Allegiance Bancshares has a twelve month low of $32.45 and a twelve month high of $45.91. The company has a market capitalization of $887.43 million, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.00.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $60.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.20 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 9.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Allegiance Bancshares will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.94%.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

