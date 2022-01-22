Alliance Global Partners Lowers DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Price Target to $11.50

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) had its target price reduced by Alliance Global Partners from $15.50 to $11.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective points to a potential upside of 40.93% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of NASDAQ DRIO opened at $8.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $135.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.28. DarioHealth has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $31.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.45 and its 200-day moving average is $14.31.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $5.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 million. DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 71.45% and a negative net margin of 391.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.71) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that DarioHealth will post -4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Erez Raphael sold 25,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $464,730.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Dror Bacher sold 4,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $83,202.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,454 shares of company stock worth $1,160,318. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in DarioHealth by 219.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in DarioHealth by 706.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in DarioHealth by 10.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of DarioHealth during the second quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of DarioHealth by 96.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 7,680 shares during the last quarter. 43.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. The firm solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

