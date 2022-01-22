Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 2,571 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 110,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.05% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $26,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 548.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000.

NYSEARCA VO opened at $229.35 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $204.37 and a 1-year high of $261.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $249.52 and a 200-day moving average of $246.22.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

