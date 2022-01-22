Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $30.29 Million Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 794,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,471 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.25% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $30,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 292.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 220.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 3,784.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $1,058,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on AMH shares. BTIG Research upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.11.

NYSE AMH opened at $39.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 112.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.57. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $28.63 and a 52 week high of $44.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.85.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $339.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.43 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 2.49%. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.29%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.