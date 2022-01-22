Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 10,910 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,910 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of Bio-Techne worth $25,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 651.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 211.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

In other news, insider Norman David Eansor sold 27,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.00, for a total value of $13,688,136.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.23, for a total transaction of $347,702.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,321 shares of company stock worth $14,288,528 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $486.00.

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $367.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 84.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.15. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $311.03 and a twelve month high of $543.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $461.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $481.40.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $257.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.37 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 15.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.56%.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.