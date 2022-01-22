Allianz Asset Management GmbH Boosts Stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 30.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 283,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,000 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.13% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $12,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Folios Inc raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 103,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 16,210 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 373,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,024,000 after purchasing an additional 31,213 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 196.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,990 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 15,889 shares during the period. 54.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MMP shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.27.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, SVP Melanie A. Little sold 4,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $211,338.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MMP opened at $47.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.46. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $39.93 and a 52-week high of $53.85. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.13.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $639.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.14 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 44.78%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

