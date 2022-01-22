Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $13.39 Million Holdings in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its holdings in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 33.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 608,447 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 306,539 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.22% of R1 RCM worth $13,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 117.6% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 82,040 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 44,344 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 89.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,632 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 25,806 shares during the last quarter. SCW Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 8.9% during the second quarter. SCW Capital Management LP now owns 796,434 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $17,713,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the second quarter worth approximately $2,620,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 24.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,644,446 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $281,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCM opened at $21.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.35. R1 RCM Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.71 and a fifty-two week high of $31.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The healthcare provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $379.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.87 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 40.83% and a net margin of 9.96%. Research analysts expect that R1 RCM Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alex Mandl sold 34,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $874,777.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 82,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $2,114,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 211,022 shares of company stock worth $5,393,871 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Cowen cut their target price on R1 RCM from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

