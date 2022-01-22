Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 347,620 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 220.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 505,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 347,620 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.07% of PPL worth $14,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PPL by 86.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PPL by 216.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PPL in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 63.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $29.66 on Friday. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $30.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.34 and a beta of 0.76.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). PPL had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -97.08%.

A number of research firms have commented on PPL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

