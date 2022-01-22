Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 367,047 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 257.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 509,360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 367,047 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.22% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $14,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 448.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. 97.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $30.30 on Friday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12 month low of $26.42 and a 12 month high of $34.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.99. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.41.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Troy D. Weaver sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $755,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AXTA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho began coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

