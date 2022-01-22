Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Stake Lessened by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 36,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.25% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $4,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the second quarter valued at $89,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the second quarter valued at $186,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the second quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the second quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on MDRX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, increased their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock opened at $17.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.04. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $19.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.18.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.09 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 51.74% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $163,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $1,060,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

See Also: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.