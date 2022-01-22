Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) PT Raised to $350.00 at HC Wainwright

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its price target increased by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $250.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 156.58% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $226.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.63.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $136.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $125.08 and a 12 month high of $212.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of -19.13 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.17.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.21). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.37% and a negative net margin of 111.82%. The company had revenue of $187.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.93, for a total transaction of $549,687.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total transaction of $5,827,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 179.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

