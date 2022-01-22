AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 36,700 Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) by 330.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,700 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in AdaptHealth by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 6.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 56.0% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 19.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the period. 53.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.42 per share, with a total value of $971,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason A. Clemens purchased 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $25,701.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $18.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.53. AdaptHealth Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.24 and a fifty-two week high of $41.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $653.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.74 million. AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 4.86%. AdaptHealth’s revenue for the quarter was up 129.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.14.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

