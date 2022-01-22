AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 4,288 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) by 253.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXON stock opened at $132.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.47. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -332.39, a PEG ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 0.37. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.09 and a twelve month high of $212.37.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.91. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $231.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 47,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.26, for a total value of $8,540,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Adriane M. Brown bought 500 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $142.11 per share, with a total value of $71,055.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 72,775 shares of company stock worth $10,362,476 and sold 567,874 shares worth $104,361,173. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

AXON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.13.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

