AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 5,500 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 51.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 5.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 0.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 3.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 2.4% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 8,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 8.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Shares of TRNO opened at $73.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.88 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.01 and a 200 day moving average of $71.82. Terreno Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $53.97 and a twelve month high of $86.00.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $57.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.92 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 4.11%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.78%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Terreno Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.29.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.