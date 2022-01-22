AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,378 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,002 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Clean Yield Group grew its position in Broadcom by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $533.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $604.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $534.66. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $419.14 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.58 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.33%.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $626.99 per share, with a total value of $99,691.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 81 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $612.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,621.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Broadcom from $589.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Broadcom from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Broadcom from $575.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Broadcom from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.65.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

