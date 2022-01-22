AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 47.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,889 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 5,380 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 4.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 41.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 1.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,310 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 64.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 148 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 3.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,006 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FFIV opened at $221.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $233.18 and its 200 day moving average is $213.92. F5 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.34 and a fifty-two week high of $249.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 41.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $265.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of F5 Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Sunday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, F5 Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.34.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 1,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.14, for a total transaction of $416,602.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 7,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.53, for a total transaction of $1,758,726.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,698 shares of company stock worth $9,062,576 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About F5 Networks

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

