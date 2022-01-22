Alstom (EPA:ALO) Given a €41.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €41.00 ($46.59) target price on Alstom (EPA:ALO) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €46.00 ($52.27) target price on Alstom in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($53.41) target price on Alstom in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($37.50) target price on Alstom in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €31.50 ($35.80) target price on Alstom in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €47.00 ($53.41) target price on Alstom in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €43.44 ($49.36).

EPA:ALO opened at €31.50 ($35.80) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €32.14 and its 200 day moving average price is €33.36. Alstom has a 1-year low of €25.65 ($29.15) and a 1-year high of €37.37 ($42.47).

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

