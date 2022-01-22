Alstom (EPA:ALO) PT Set at €47.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Alstom (EPA:ALO) has been given a €47.00 ($53.41) price objective by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 41.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €31.50 ($35.80) target price on Alstom in a research report on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($37.50) price objective on Alstom in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €46.00 ($52.27) price objective on Alstom in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €47.00 ($53.41) price objective on Alstom in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €41.00 ($46.59) price objective on Alstom in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €43.44 ($49.36).

Get Alstom alerts:

Shares of Alstom stock opened at €31.50 ($35.80) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €32.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is €33.36. Alstom has a twelve month low of €25.65 ($29.15) and a twelve month high of €37.37 ($42.47).

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Alstom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.