Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) PT Lowered to $90.00

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AYX. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Alteryx from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alteryx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Alteryx from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Alteryx from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alteryx has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.44.

NYSE:AYX opened at $53.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -29.49 and a beta of 0.65. Alteryx has a 52-week low of $53.05 and a 52-week high of $140.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.43.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $123.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.37 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 22.97%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alteryx will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $164,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYX. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,399,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,776,000 after purchasing an additional 933,897 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,778,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,040,000 after purchasing an additional 894,582 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in Alteryx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,750,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,386,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,313,000 after purchasing an additional 501,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 320,507 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

