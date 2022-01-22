Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) will announce $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Altice USA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.59. Altice USA posted earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altice USA will report full year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $2.21. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $2.53. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Altice USA.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 87.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

ATUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Altice USA from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Altice USA from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Altice USA from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Altice USA from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Altice USA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Shares of Altice USA stock traded down $0.88 on Monday, hitting $14.15. The stock had a trading volume of 5,800,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,024,163. Altice USA has a twelve month low of $14.10 and a twelve month high of $38.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.04.

In other news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $49,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.22 per share, with a total value of $103,320.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $609,545. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATUS. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 19,363,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498,170 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,226,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713,058 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 284.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,862,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,230,000 after purchasing an additional 10,258,965 shares during the period. Palestra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,669,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,194,000 after purchasing an additional 421,024 shares during the period. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 5,326,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,943 shares during the period. 50.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altice USA (ATUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.